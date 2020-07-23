LeBron Roasts The ‘Washington Football Team’ Name

On Thursday, the Washington Redskins announced the team’s new name for the upcoming 2020 NFL season.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, owner Dan Snyder and company decided on the “Washington Football Team.” Per the report, it will serve as a placeholder until they decide on a permanent name at a later day.

Over the past few hours, reaction has been pouring in from around the country. Former Redskins players, fans and analysts weighed in – with some liking the change and others wondering what the team was thinking.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James belongs in the latter category. After waking up from his pregame nap, James decided to roast Washington over its new team name.

“Just waking back up from my pregame nap to see about The Washington Football team??? Is that real?? No way! Oh man they had a thorough intense long board meeting about that one huh,” he said on Twitter.

We might have to take his comment with a grain of salt. It’s well known that LeBron is a fan of the Dallas Cowboys – a division rival of the Washington Football Team.

Despite changing the name, the team will retain the same color scheme moving forward. The old Redskins logo on each helmet will be replaced by the player’s number.

LeBron clearly isn’t a fan of the team’s decision heading into the 2020 season.