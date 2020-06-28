Longtime NFL Assistant Coach Passed Away On Sunday

Longtime NFL assistant coach Joe Bugel passed away earlier today at the age of 80, the Washington Redskins announced this afternoon.

After a decade as an assistant at the collegiate level, Bugel was hired as the offensive line coach of the Detroit Lions in 1975. He spent two seasons in Detroit before a four-year stint coaching the offensive line of the Houston Oilers.

But it was with the Redskins where Bugel gained notoriety. From 1981-89, he helped the franchise win two Super Bowl titles and coined the legendary nickname “The Hogs” for his stalwart offensive line. In addition to coaching the O-line, Bugel served as the assistant head coach under Joe Gibbs from 1983-89.

In 1990, he got his first head coaching job, taking over the Phoenix Cardinals. Bugel went just 20-44 with the Cardinals, but after a subsequent two-year run as an assistant coach with the Oakland Raiders, he was hired as head coach of the Silver and Black in 1997.

Bugel went 4-12 in his lone season as Raiders head coach. He served as offensive line coach of the San Diego Chargers from 1998-2001 before returning to the Redskins and tutoring the O-line in D.C. from 2004-09.

We’re sad to announce the passing of legendary Redskins coach, and leader of “The Hogs,” Joe Bugel. Our love and thoughts go out to Brenda and the rest of the Bugel family. — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) June 28, 2020

Bugel is survived by his wife Brenda and daughters Angie and Jennifer. He was predeceased by a daughter Holly, who passed away of cancer in 2008.

The Bugel family and the Redskins organization are in our thoughts during this difficult time.