Look: Alex Smith’s Family Reacts To Him Playing Today

Alex Smith’s NFL comeback is complete. The veteran quarterback returned to the field today, nearly two full years after a devastating leg injury.

When the Washington Football Team benched Dwayne Haskins in favor of Kyle Allen earlier this week, head coach Ron Rivera moved Smith up to the backup spot. That left him one play away from having to enter the game.

So when Allen got banged up in the first half today against the Los Angeles Rams, Smith got the call to go in. When he did, FOX cameras cut away to his wife and children in the stands.

The crew stood up and cheered. Both of Smith’s sons are wearing their dad’s jersey, and his daughter has on a t-shirt with his name and image on it.

Alex Smith’s family giving him a standing ovation as he takes the field for the first time is nearly two years is everything 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/HYecOJBloN — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 11, 2020

Alex Smith's family watching and cheering their hero is what sports are all about. pic.twitter.com/UPRPaLHi4u — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 11, 2020

Smith would actually go on to complete his first pass attempt. Pretty incredible considering he hasn’t played since November 2018.

Look, we won’t deny that it is borderline crazy that Alex Smith battled back and is risking his limb to play football in the NFL again. However, it is still heartwarming to see how much this means to his wife and kids.

They know everything he has gone through to get to this moment.