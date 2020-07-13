Look: Dwayne Haskins Reacts To Team’s Name Change

After over 80 years as the Washington Redskins, the team is finally getting a name change – and Dwayne Haskins is on board with it.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the Washington QB acknowledged that “Hail to the Redskins” or “HTTR” will always be a part of the team’s culture. But he also said that he’s looking forward to the future under the new name.

“As a kid who grew up in the dmv it’ll always be #HTTR but looking forward to the future,” Haskins wrote. In the hour since he published his message on Twitter, he’s received over 3,500 likes and 800 retweets/comments.

There has been some backlash on Twitter and social media to the announcement of a name change. But there can be little doubt that the nickname is a slur and that a change is long overdue.

As a kid who grew up in the dmv it’ll always be #HTTR but looking forward to the future 🤝 https://t.co/1qjYtrhGra — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) July 13, 2020

The team was called the Boston Braves when it was founded in 1932 by owner George Preston Marshall. After one year the name was changed to the Boston Redskins, purportedly to honor the Sioux heritage of then-head coach William Henry Dietz.

When Marshall moved the team to Washington in 1937, he kept the nickname. He also had to be dragged practically kicking and screaming into integration. He was threatened with having his stadium’s lease revoked if he didn’t sign an African-American player in 1962.

Marshall has since had his name largely scrubbed from the team’s in-stadium honors.

The Washington football team has a long and storied history and three Super Bowls to their name. None of those things will change with the name change, and players like Dwayne Haskins understand that.