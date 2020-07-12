Look: Dwayne Haskins Working Out With Former NFL Star WR

Dwayne Haskins wants to make sure that his second NFL season goes a lot better than his first. To that end, he’s enlisting the help of a legendary wide receiver to help develop his skills.

In a recent photo on Instagram, the Washington quarterback can be seen working out with Hall of Fame WR Terrell Owens. But that wasn’t all.

Apparently T.O. told Haskins to give him a call at some point during the 2020 season. “He said call him after week 8,” Haskins wrote in the comments.

At age 46, Owens probably doesn’t have a whole to offer on the field. But with over 15 years of NFL experience he’s definitely someone to talk to about passing.

Haskins is coming off a rookie season that saw him go 2-5 as a starter while throwing seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. It was a disappointing season for a quarterback drafted No. 15 overall but ultimately did not win the Week 1 starting job for Washington.

But Haskins will be under new management in 2020 now that Ron Rivera runs the show. However, the team still needs to figure out who Haskins is going to throw to. His weapons are very limited, and arguably among the worst in the NFL.

Any advice that Haskins can get about connecting with his receivers can only be a benefit to him.

Who will Dwayne Haskins’ best WR be during the 2020 season?