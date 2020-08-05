Look: The Washington Football Team Unveiled Its New Helmets

With their old logo retired, the Washington Football Team has decided to go a unique route for their 2020 helmets and uniforms.

On Wednesday, the team showed off a video of the newly-designed helmets. Instead of the traditional stripes of white, gold and burgundy on the center, it’s an all-burgundy helmet with a yellow facemasks.

But it’s the side of the helmet that really catches the eye. Rather than use the temporary logo, the Washington Football Team is printing player numbers on the sides of the helmet.

Very few teams continue the practice of printing numbers on the helmets. The Los Angeles Chargers are the only other team that currently does so as part of their regular uniforms. Some other teams will use numbers on helmets for throwback games.

Judging by the reaction from fans on Twitter, the newly-designed helmets are going over pretty well so far.

“Massive W,” one fan wrote.

“Those are cleannnnn!” wrote another.

“Damn that’s [fire] really digging the numbers on the helmet,” another said.

Washington is going through a bit of a transition process while the front office figures out what the permanent name of the team is.

The team changed its name from its former one last month under threat of top sponsors pulling out of the brand.

Washington may not keep the numbers printed on helmets when the final rebrand comes around. Best to enjoy it while we can.