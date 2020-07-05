Redskins Insider Shares What He’s Been Told About Name Change

It looks like Dan Snyder’s decision to change the name of the Washington Redskins has been in the works longer than we thought.

According to ESPN Washington insider John Keim, Snyder actually began talking to the NFL league office about changing the team name several weeks ago. Per the report, Rivera was informed of Snyder’s effort about a week ago.

But Keim also found that Rivera was a leading voice in getting Snyder to make the announcement of a “review” of the team’s name sooner. Apparently, Rivera felt that if the name is changed before training camp, the team will avoid letting it be a distraction.

All of that seems to indicate that Snyder has been considering changing the team’s name for a while. Even so, it seems doubtful that Washington’s recent loss of major sponsors didn’t have an impact on the decision.

Couple things I was told, some of which I mentioned on SC Sat: Dan Snyder started talking to the league office about the name change 2.5 weeks ago; Rivera was clued in a week ago. Source said major reason Rivera would like change sooner: If not, becomes a huge distraction in camp — John Keim (@john_keim) July 5, 2020

There's still a lot to work through: any legal issues; seeking whatever input, actually picking the name, etc. So it might linger. But after an offseason like this, no new HC wants to focus anywhere other than on the field. — John Keim (@john_keim) July 5, 2020

Stadium sponsor FedEx along with Nike and PepsiCo all threatened to drop the Redskins if the name change didn’t go through.

There have also been reports that the team’s minority owners have strong objections to maintaining the name.

But it looks as though Snyder is finally going to give the people what they want: A name change.

If Keim’s reporting is correct, that could mean the team has a new name before the end of the month. Two names are starting to gain traction on social media as possible replacements.

Will the Redskins change their name in time for training camp?