Navajo Nation Has A Name Suggestion For Daniel Snyder

Washington’s NFL franchise has officially “retired” the Redskins name and logo. The team announced the decision on Monday morning.

“On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward.

Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review,” the Washington football team announced on Monday morning. The Navajo Nation is applauding the decision and has even suggested a new name: Code Talkers. “Renaming the team ‘Code Talkers’ to honor the Navajo Code Talkers, and other tribal nations who used their sacred language to help win World War II would set the team on a path to restoring its reputation and correcting the historical misrepresentation of Indigenous peoples,” Navajo Nation said. The Navajo Nation is applauding the decision — and even suggesting a new team name for Washington. https://t.co/hWF4sfNRv1 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 13, 2020 Snyder’s “preferred” name is reportedly in a trade mark battle. Several potential names have been scooped up by people who assumed this day might come. So, Washington’s owner might have to shell out some cash to whoever owns his preferred name. Washington could announce the new name in the coming days, though the timeline is unclear.