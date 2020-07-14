Navajo Nation President Reacts To Redskins Changing Name

Navajo Nation president Jonathan Nez has issued a statement in response to the Washington Redskins’ decision to change the team name.

The Washington franchise has officially retired the team name, otherwise known as the “Redskins.” The organization is also getting rid of the logo. Both the name and logo were seen as disparaging and offensive to the Native-American community and many others.

The Washington franchise is now sorting through its options for renaming the team. Plenty of ideas have been floated around. The Navajo Nation president has an idea of his own.

Navajo Nation president Jonathan Nez released a statement on Monday. In it, he detailed the team name he’d like to see used for the NFL’s Washington franchise moving forward and commented on Washington’s decision to move on from the infamous ‘Redskins’ name and logo.

“July 13, 2020 is now a historic day for all Indigenous peoples around the world as the NFL Washington-based team officially announce the retirement of the racist and disparaging ‘Redskins’ team name and logo,” Nez released in a statement.

You can find Navajo Nation’s full statement in the tweet below.

“This change did not come about willingly by the team’s owners, but by the mounting pressure and advocacy of Indigenous peoples such as Amanda Blackhorse, and many other warriors who fought long and hard for this change.” (Read full statement below) pic.twitter.com/uukrxvDrtU — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez (@NNPrezNez) July 13, 2020

Navajo Nation president Jonathan Nez has a proposal for Washington’s new team name. Nez would like to see the organization honor the Native American people by naming the team the “Code Talkers.”

The team name proposal highlights the Navajo Code Talkers which played a vital role in World War II.

Other proposed team names by fans and analysts include the Red Wolves, Presidents, Warriors and Generals.