NFC Coach Addresses Speculation About WR Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown has been out of the NFL for about a year, but the former All-Pro wide receiver remains interested in a comeback.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star, who spent time with the Raiders and the Patriots in 2019, has been working out with several notable players this offseason. Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins is among them.

Haskins is believed to be a proponent of the Redskins signing Brown. Washington could certainly use the help on offense.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera commented publicly on Brown today.

“I know who Antonio Brown is, and he’s a great player,” Rivera told reporters.

Rivera, though, added that he wants time to evaluate his roster before he makes any decisions about further additions.

“Ron Rivera says the Redskins need to look at the young players on the roster before looking to add veterans to the roster. Specifically about Antonio Brown, Rivera said he wants to see what the Redskins have at WR first before any decisions get made,” JP Finlay tweeted.

It doesn’t sound like the Redskins are completely shutting the door on a potential addition in Brown, but it probably won’t happen anytime soon.

If it does happen, Brown and young wideout Terry McLaurin would form a nice duo for Haskins in D.C.