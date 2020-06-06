Dwayne Haskins had a rough go of it in his first NFL season with the Washington Redskins. Not everyone has a ton of faith that he’ll be able to take a big step forward, whether it is because of his ability as a quarterback or not.

Haskins played in nine games as a rookie, starting seven for the struggling franchise. He completed 119-of-203 (58.6-percent) of his throws for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Washington finished just 3-13 on the year, with a 2-5 record in Haskins starts. The team landed the No. 2 overall pick, and took the quarterback’s former Ohio State teammate Chase Young, who many viewed as the best overall player in the NFL Draft, to add to the defensive line.

Haskins took some positive steps at the end of last season. The team is still pretty slim on high-level offensive talent to surround him with. As a result of that total package, NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal said that there is no quarterback in the league in a worse situation right now than the former Buckeye.

“No quarterback in the league, I think if you look at whole situation—offensive line, coach, receivers, everything—I don’t know if anyone has a worse situation than Dwayne Haskins,” Rosenthal said on a recent episode of the Around the NFL podcast. “He is set up to fail.”

Haskins did get some help later in the draft. In the third and fourth rounds, Washington added a pair of intriguing wide receivers in Antonio Gibson and Antonio Gandy-Golden, and LSU offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles could be a NFL starter down the road. The team also reportedly pursued Amari Cooper before he re-signed with the Dallas Cowboys, and added some veteran skill guys like Cody Latimer, Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic during free agency.

Whether that will be enough for Haskins to show serious development in year two is yet to be seen. If not, Washington will have some very interesting decisions to make after next year.

