NFL Analyst Names 2020’s ‘Under The Radar’ Quarterback

Dwayne Haskins plays for the Redskins against the Browns.CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 08: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins passes during the second half of a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Redskins 30-10. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The 2020 season will feature a ton of new faces under center. Between rookies like Tua Tagovailoa and veterans in new places like Tom Brady and Philip Rivers, the balance of power could be in for a major shift.

But one NFL analyst believes that a certain sophomore quarterback is flying under the radar heading into 2020. Danny Kelly of The Ringer wrote on Monday that Washington Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins is someone to keep an eye on this season.

Kelly explained that despite Haskins’ limited success in his seven starts, there were plenty of positives. He found that once Haskins had some experience under his belt, his play began to improve significantly. His 110.7 passer rating over the final three weeks was eighth among all QBs.

“Down the stretch, Haskins showed off the arm strength and playmaking prowess that could portend a breakout in Year 2. After digging into Haskins’s tape and some more advanced stats, I found a few things he did well―and identified the key areas in which he needs to improve in 2020.”

Haskins ultimately finished the season with a 2-5 record while throwing seven touchdowns and seven picks. In the offseason, the team overhauled its front office and hired Ron Rivera as head coach.

It ultimately falls on Haskins to improve on those strong last three weeks of the season. Kelly believes that the former Buckeyes star is capable on living up to his first-round draft status.

Will Dwayne Haskins show a dramatic improvement in 2020?

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.