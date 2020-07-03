On Friday morning, the Washington Redskins released a statement saying the team is undergoing a thorough review of its name.

The decision came after Nike removed all Washington Redskins gear from its website. As of last night, the company, which is the official sponsor and supplier of NFL uniforms and sideline apparel, removed all Washington Redskins merchandise from its official website.

Just hours before, FedEx, the sponsor of the Redskins’ home stadium, requested that the team change its nickname. Fred Smith, the founder of FedEx, is a member of Washington’s ownership group.

Following the Redskins’ statement announcing the potential for change, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell weighed in.

“In the last few weeks we have had ongoing discussions with [Redskins owner Dan Snyder] and we are supportive of this important step,” he said in a statement.

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder issued a comment about the internal review.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.”

In the past, Snyder made it painfully clear he doesn’t want to change the name. However, with pressure mounting from sponsors, it looks like he may have no choice.

Change could be on the way.