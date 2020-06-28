The NFL community is in mourning following the death of beloved offensive line coach Joe Bugel, who passed away at 80 on Sunday.

Bugel, one of the best offensive line coaches in NFL history, helped lead the Redskins to two Super Bowls in 1983 and ’88.

“Joe had an incredible passion for the game of football. He came to work every day with such great excitement and his players had tremendous respect for him. The strength of our coaching staff on both sides of the ball was a key reason we had so much success. Bugel was such a big part of that and his impact was felt not only by those Redskins’ teams, but truly across the entire League. I will miss his friendship and I will always cherish our late-night arguments putting together the game plan each week. Pat and I will be praying for his wife Brenda, his girls, and their entire family,” former Redskins head coach Joe Gibbs said.

We’re sad to announce the passing of legendary Redskins coach, and leader of “The Hogs,” Joe Bugel. Our love and thoughts go out to Brenda and the rest of the Bugel family. — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) June 28, 2020

Bugel, a Pennsylvania native, was a football coach from 1964 until 2009. He was the Phoenix Cardinals head coach from 1990-93 and the Oakland Raiders head coach in 1997. Bugel mostly spent time as an offensive assistant coach and was known for developing the Redskins’ iconic “Hogs” offensive line that included Russ Grimm, Joe Jacoby, Mark May, Jeff Bostic and George Starke.

The football community is paying their respects to Bugel on social media.

Joe Bugel was, as he liked to say, an LTG. Legitimate Tough Guy. Actually, a soft-hearted guy with an easy smile. — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) June 28, 2020

Former Redskins coach Joe Bugel died today, per team. He was 80. Bugel was an OL coach, OC and asst. HC, and he was with the team for its Super Bowl wins in ‘83 and ‘88. Most importantly, he named The Hogs. From @lazarusa57’s book, “Hail to the Redskins”: pic.twitter.com/JX9MkVBkNk — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 28, 2020

Joe Bugel, the great NFL offensive line coach for Washington who went on to serve as the Cardinals' head coach from 1990-93, passed away today. Bugel was 80 years old. pic.twitter.com/QsHDeoIVH5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2020

“I am absolutely devastated by the news of Joe’s passing. Joe was a larger than life figure and a true legend of his profession. He exemplified what it meant to be a Redskin with his character and ability to connect with his players along with a work ethic that was unmatched. We shared a special bond and he was a great friend. He was a man who not only gave me a better understanding of the game of football, but who also gave me perspective on what is truly important in life. I absolutely adored him and will miss him terribly. Tanya and I would like to extend our deepest condolences to Brenda and the entire Bugel family during this time,” Redskins owner Daniel Snyder said.

Rest in peace, Coach Bugel.