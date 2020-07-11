NFL Insider Has Telling Update On Redskins’ Name Change

After years of people voicing their displeasure with the team’s offensive name, the Washington Redskins are finally making significant process. The team is actually expected to make a name change sooner than later.

Last week, FedEx, which is the sponsor for Washington’s stadium, called for the name to change. Later on that day, Nike pulled team apparel off its site. Since those two moves happened, retailers have actually followed their lead.

Although there are no favorites for Washington’s next team name at the moment, it sounds like the franchise could alter its nickname before Week 1 kicks off in September.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Washington owner Dan Snyder is committed to changing the team’s name before the start of the 2020 season.

With owner Daniel Snyder committed to having a new name firmly in place before the season begins, a new name for the Washington franchise is "imminent" https://t.co/3qzcCeL3gE — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 11, 2020

Snyder has taken a ton of criticism over the years because he said he would “never” change the team’s name. His stance on this issue has clearly changed ever since sponsors started calling for a change.

Multiple reports have indicated that Washington would keep its color scheme the same regardless of what name it chooses. Fans have been calling for the team to be named “Redtails.” Additionally, Dwayne Haskins would like to see “Redtails” become the new team.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports believes we could see a major announcement from Washington in the next few days. That would be quite the turnaround for Snyder.