NFL Insider Makes Prediction For Washington Football Team Name

A longtime NFL insider has made a prediction for the Washington Football Team and their future name decision.

The NFC East franchise announced last month that Washington Football Team would be the name for the 2020 season. The name decision is just a temporary one, though, as Dan Snyder’s team is expected to make a full-time change before 2021.

One NFL insider could see Washington Football Team sticking around, though. ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio thinks the name will stick under two conditions:

“Prediction No. 1: If Washington makes the playoffs in 2020, they’ll remain the “Washington Football Team” for at least two more years,” he wrote.

“Prediction No. 2: If they somehow make it to the Super Bowl (stranger things have happened), “Washington Football Team” will become the new name.”

Prediction No. 2: If they somehow make it to the Super Bowl (stranger things have happened), "Washington Football Team" will become the new name. https://t.co/pxnmaanJqM — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 5, 2020

The Washington Football Team is not expected to make the playoffs in 2020, but it’s possible, especially in a weird year like this one. If Dwayne Haskins makes the jump, Washington could contend in the NFC East.

The idea of Washington winning the Super Bowl is pretty much crazy, but who knows what the 2020-21 postseason will be like.

Washington is scheduled to open the 2020 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX.