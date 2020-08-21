NFL insider Ian Rapoport has the latest on Washington Football Team’s “plan B” if Ron Rivera can’t coach in the 2020 season.

Rivera announced to his team on Thursday he was diagnosed with lymph node cancer. Fortunately, the cancer is in its early stages and should be treatable. Rivera will soon meet with specialists to discuss a treatment plan moving forward.

If there’s a situation in which Rivera can’t coach in the 2020 season, the Washington Football Team has a backup plan in place. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio would “assume” head coaching duties if Rivera has to sit out the 2020 season at any point.

“The hope for Washington coach Ron Rivera is to coach — uninterrupted — thru the 2020 season as he receives treatment for squamous cell carcinoma,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter. “If he has to go to Plan B, I’m told DC Jack Del Rio would assume head coach duties. Del Rio has more than a decade of HC experience.”

The goal is for Rivera to coach throughout the 2020 season. Del Rio is prepared to take over coaching duties in any scenario that calls for it.

The hope for Washington coach Ron Rivera is to coach — uninterrupted — thru the 2020 season as he receives treatment for squamous cell carcinoma. If he has to go to Plan B, I’m told DC Jack Del Rio would assume head coach duties. Del Rio has more than a decade of HC experience. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2020

Ron Rivera’s done a terrific job during his short stint with the Washington Football Team, thus far. The former Panthers coach has had the challenge of guiding the team through what’s been a chaotic and troubling off-season.

Fortunately, with preseason camp underway, Rivera can get back to focusing on football.

The Washington Football Team head coach begins the 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles.