NFL Insider Paints Troubling Picture Of Dan Snyder, “Inner Circle”

On Thursday night, the Washington Post dropped a bombshell report involving allegations of sexual harassment by former scouts and members of team owner Dan Snyder’s inner circle. It’s a troubling story that has stunned the football world.

Snyder released a statement about this matter on Friday, saying “The behavior described in yesterday’s Washington Post article has no place in our franchise or society.”

Washington’s ownership group will probably do everything they can in the future to change the public’s perception of them, but that might not be enough. ESPN insider Jeff Darlington revealed that sources have told him that people outside of Snyder’s inner circle have not been treated well.

“There is really no place in the league like that organization when it comes to the class system that exists,” Darlington said on Get Up. “There’s Dan Snyder and his inner circle, and there’s everybody else. I can tell you speaking with dozens of people over the years, if you’re not in that inner circler, you’re not treated all that well.”

Darlington provided a glimmer of hope for Washington fans. He believes the culture could change dramatically under Ron Rivera, who is a well-respected figure around the league.

This might not be the last time we hear comments like this about Snyder’s inner circle. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like the culture established in the nation’s capital is very professional.

The NFL announced that Washington will conduct an investigation into this matter.