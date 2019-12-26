The Spun

NFL Insider Shoots Down Urban Meyer-Redskins Rumor

Urban Meyer holding his tie.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Former player Urban Meyer, rumored to be the next USC head coach, appears at the USC game against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, a rumor popped up suggesting the Washington Redskins were planning to fire the remaining coaching staff and hire former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.

Meyer was spotted in Washington late in the season, but former Buckeyes star and Redskins rookie Terry Mclaurin said Meyer was his guest.

Regardless of Mclaurin’s claims, fans are wondering if Meyer will be back on the sideline. Those hopes were reignited when a report suggested Meyer would be the team’s next head coach.

Unfortunately for Redskins fans, NFL insider Ben Allbright tossed some cold water on the rumor.

“I was told ‘absolutely no decision on the future HC has been made at this point’ re: Washington by same person who gave me Gruden fired/Callahan-as-interim news,” Allbright said.

Meyer could have his pick of NFL jobs if he wants to take his talent for the pros. After resigning as the head coach at Ohio State, Meyer entered the broadcast booth for FOX Sports this season.

However, after a year away from the field, he could be ready for a return.

Meyer never had a losing season at the collegiate level, but has never coached in the NFL – either as a head coach or an assistant.

Will that change? Stay tuned.

