NFL Issues Statement Following “Bombshell” Redskins Report

On Thursday night, the Washington Post published a bombshell report which detailed allegations of sexual harassment.

15 former Redskins employees accused scouts and other member of the Redskins organization of sexual harassment. Several members of owner Dan Snyder’s “inner circle” were also named in the article.

The NFL waited until Friday morning before releasing a statement. The league made it clear it condemns the “serious” and “disturbing” matters.

“These matters as reported are serious, disturbing and contrary to the NFL’s values,” the statement said. “Everyone in the NFL has the right to work in an environment free from any and all forms of harassment. Washington has engaged outside counsel to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations. The club has pledged that it will give its full cooperation to the investigator and we expect the club and all employees to do so. We will meet with the attorneys upon the conclusion of their investigation and take any action based on their findings.”

Head coach Ron Rivera issued a statement on Thursday night following the allegations.

“Biggest thing is we have to move forward from this and make sure everybody understands we have policies that we will follow and that we have an open door policy with no retribution,” Rivera said in a statement to ESPN reporter John Keim.

The NFL announced it will defer to the team’s investigation.