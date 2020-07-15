Longtime NFL Team Play-By-Play Announcer Is Retiring

The removal of the “Redskins” name and logo isn’t the only change the Washington NFL franchise announced this week.

Larry Michael, the team’s Senior VP/Chief Content Officer and radio play-by-play voice, is retiring. Michael has been the voice of the Redskins for the last 16 years.

Michael announced the news through a statement sent via ESPN’s John Keim.

“After 16 great years my time with the organization is over. As of today I’ll be retiring from my position with the team,” Michael said. “As a lifelong Washingtonian I was blessed to work with a lot of great people.

“I want to thank everyone who contributed over the years. I’m especially grateful to Dan Snyder for giving me the opportunity. On to the next chapter.”

Michael’s retirement comes on the same week that Washington not only announced it was retiring the franchise’s longtime nickname and logo, but also firing two top employees in the scouting department.

Keep in mind the organization also fired GM Bruce Allen and hired new head coach Ron Rivera already this offseason. Change is most definitely in the air for the team.