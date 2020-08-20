NFL Mock Draft Suggests Bold QB Move For Washington

The latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft suggests the Washington Football Team could make a major quarterback move in the 2021 draft.

By all accounts, the Washington Football Team is confident in Dwayne Haskins as its long-term starter. The Ohio State alum still has plenty to prove. But head coach Ron Rivera has made it clear the team is excited about what Haskins has in store for the 2020 season.

The Washington Football Team can express its faith in Haskins all it wants. Until the Ohio State alum performs at a high level, the team will continue to seek out other potential quarterback options. The latest mock draft suggests Haskins could be replaced as soon as next season.

Pro Football Focus’ latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft has the Washington Football Team selecting Ohio State QB Justin Fields with the second-overall pick. Haskins’ first full-year as the starter could be over right upon its conclusion if the Washington Football Team takes Fields in the upcoming draft.

“Fields doesn’t even need a 2020 season to solidify his spot here — that’s how good he was in his lone year as a starter,” Pro Football Focus writes. “His 92.4 passing grade trailed only Joe Burrow nationally last season. In the same offense with the likes of Parris Campbell and Terry Mclaurin the year prior, Dwayne Haskins only put up an 84.9 passing grade in 2018. And that doesn’t even take into account the fact that Fields will likely run in the 4.5s and went for 688 yards on the ground with 20 broken tackles on 72 carries last season.”

It’s tough to imagine the Washington Football Team selecting another quarterback early on in the draft.

Instead, the team could target an offensive lineman to help shore up a shaky offensive line.

But Fields may be too good of a player to pass down. The Washington Football Team could have two Ohio State quarterbacks on its roster in 2021.

[PFF]