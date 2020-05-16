NFL Star Sends Message To Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins

The Spun

On Friday afternoon, Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins received a message from one of the NFL’s best.

Los Angeles Rams corner Jalen Ramsey responded to some criticism of Haskins from former NFL scout Gil Brandt. The former scout suggested it was time to give up on Haskins’ ability as an NFL quarterback.

However, Ramsey thinks a bright future is in store for the young quarterback. The Rams corner released a message for Haskins, telling him to “keep grinding.”

“I can’t wait to see you have much success in this league @dh_simba7 KEEP GRINDING & DONT LISTEN TO THE HATERS! MAKE EM RESPECT YOU. I’m rooting for you,” Ramsey said on Twitter.

Haskins sent a simple message back, “Ima keep quiet. You know my energy.”

The former Ohio State star was drafted by the Redskins with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 draft. He struggled to find playing time early in the season and struggled even more when he first stepped onto the field.

However, of the final few games of the season, the former Buckeyes quarterback found his rhythm. After training hard in the offseason, Haskins has reportedly lost nearly 15 pounds and is down to four-percent body fat.

His rookie season didn’t go as planned, but it sounds like he’s working hard this offseason to turn things around.

We’ll have to wait and see how he does in 2020.

