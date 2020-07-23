The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Redskins’ Name Decision For 2020

A general view of the Washington Redskins stadium.LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 16: General view as the Washington Redskins take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField on November 16, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

No team in the NFL has been criticized more this offseason than Washington, and it appears the hits just keep coming for Dan Snyder’s team. On Thursday, the team announced its team name for the 2020 season. Let’s just say that most fans don’t approve of it.

Instead of choosing a new name for the foreseeable future, Snyder’s franchise is going with a temporary name for the upcoming season. The franchise will be known as “The Washington Football Team” for this fall.

Obviously the team didn’t feel like it had enough time to brainstorm a new name and logo for this season. That being said, labeling the franchise as “The Washington Football Team” seems a bit lazy.

Former Dallas Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant criticized Washington on social media. He still seems stunned that Washington went with such a generic name.

Who you play for? The Washington football team…naw that ain’t it,” Bryant wrote on Twitter. “For some reason that alone makes me feel it won’t be a football season…I’m sad seriously.”

Bryant isn’t the only person poking fun at Washington’s expense. The majority of sports fans on Twitter are making jokes about the team’s lackluster name.

Here are a few notable tweets going viral:

Washington will not change its color scheme for the 2020 season.

Fans can see “The Washington Football Team” make its debut on Sept. 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.