NFL World Reacts To The Redskins’ Name Decision For 2020

No team in the NFL has been criticized more this offseason than Washington, and it appears the hits just keep coming for Dan Snyder’s team. On Thursday, the team announced its team name for the 2020 season. Let’s just say that most fans don’t approve of it.

Instead of choosing a new name for the foreseeable future, Snyder’s franchise is going with a temporary name for the upcoming season. The franchise will be known as “The Washington Football Team” for this fall.

Obviously the team didn’t feel like it had enough time to brainstorm a new name and logo for this season. That being said, labeling the franchise as “The Washington Football Team” seems a bit lazy.

Former Dallas Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant criticized Washington on social media. He still seems stunned that Washington went with such a generic name.

“Who you play for? The Washington football team…naw that ain’t it,” Bryant wrote on Twitter. “For some reason that alone makes me feel it won’t be a football season…I’m sad seriously.”

Bryant isn’t the only person poking fun at Washington’s expense. The majority of sports fans on Twitter are making jokes about the team’s lackluster name.

Here are a few notable tweets going viral:

I’m going home to ask my whole family who their favorite NFL team is just to hear them say the “The Washington Football team”. — The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) July 23, 2020

Washington Football team fans, do you want to talk about it? — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) July 23, 2020

SEATTLE: “Today we honor our proud history with the sea by taking the brave name of THE SEATTLE KRAKEN” WASHINGTON: “the only okay word in our old name was Washington, so we went with Washington Football Team” — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) July 23, 2020

Washington will not change its color scheme for the 2020 season.

Fans can see “The Washington Football Team” make its debut on Sept. 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles.