NFL World Reacts To Washington Post’s Redskins Story

A closeup of Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder.LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 30: Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder before the game between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

It’s a solemn day in the NFL world following the Washington Post‘s disturbing story detailing countless acts of alleged sexual assault within the Washington Redskins’ program.

The Washington Post‘s “bombshell” story detailed the accounts of 15 former Redskins’ employees. Each former employee accused members of the franchise’s “inner circle”of sexual harassment during their employment with the NFL’s Washington franchise. The accounts span from 2006 all the way to as soon as 2019.

The accounts allegedly involve a couple members of Redskins’ owner Dan Snyder’s “inner circle.” Larry Michael, the “voice of the Redskins,” and Alex Santos, the organization’s director of pro personnel, have each been accused of sexual harassment.

The NFL world is shocked and disturbed by Thursday’s news concerning the NFL’s Washington franchise. Several members within the sports media shared their reactions to the Washington Post‘s story on Thursday evening.

Most of the reactions revolve around Dan Snyder’s failures as the Redskins’ leader and the franchise’s lack of accountability.

Though the Washington Post story doesn’t accuse Snyder of sexual harassment, the alleged horrific culture of sexual harassment certainly reflects on his failed leadership.

ESPN’s Bomani Jones questioned whether or not this will be enough for Snyder to lose his job.

The Redskins hired Ron Rivera as head coach this off-season. Rivera’s been known to improve team and organizational culture throughout his head coaching career.

Perhaps he can help improve the culture within the NFL’s Washington franchise.

You can find the full story, detailing the accusations of sexual assault within the Redskins’ program, here.

[Washington Post]


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.