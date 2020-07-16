NFL World Reacts To Washington Post’s Redskins Story

It’s a solemn day in the NFL world following the Washington Post‘s disturbing story detailing countless acts of alleged sexual assault within the Washington Redskins’ program.

The Washington Post‘s “bombshell” story detailed the accounts of 15 former Redskins’ employees. Each former employee accused members of the franchise’s “inner circle”of sexual harassment during their employment with the NFL’s Washington franchise. The accounts span from 2006 all the way to as soon as 2019.

The accounts allegedly involve a couple members of Redskins’ owner Dan Snyder’s “inner circle.” Larry Michael, the “voice of the Redskins,” and Alex Santos, the organization’s director of pro personnel, have each been accused of sexual harassment.

The NFL world is shocked and disturbed by Thursday’s news concerning the NFL’s Washington franchise. Several members within the sports media shared their reactions to the Washington Post‘s story on Thursday evening.

Most of the reactions revolve around Dan Snyder’s failures as the Redskins’ leader and the franchise’s lack of accountability.

Excellent work and tremendous courage from women who risked a great deal by speaking. The imagery in this should be a gut punch to everyone in the Washington franchise and fan base. Simple question here: Is Dan Snyder the kind of owner that should remain blessed with an NFL team? https://t.co/tQU3uo8xEv — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) July 16, 2020

I am also thinking about all of the men both within the Washington organization and in the media who witnessed all of this sexual harassment and didn't do anything to stop it. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) July 16, 2020

It’s clear from the Post story that the men who were harassing reporters and coworkers in the Washington organization felt like they could operate with impunity. Their behavior was awful, and it’s on Daniel Snyder to create a culture where there are repercussions. He did not. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) July 16, 2020

Though the Washington Post story doesn’t accuse Snyder of sexual harassment, the alleged horrific culture of sexual harassment certainly reflects on his failed leadership.

ESPN’s Bomani Jones questioned whether or not this will be enough for Snyder to lose his job.

not sure this gets snyder out of the paint. didn't get mark cuban out of the nba, but cuban was willing to sit on tv and take some lumps. hard to envision snyder doing that. hell, the man hasn't answered a question about changing the team name yet. good luck with this, rog. — bomani (@bomani_jones) July 16, 2020

but, like most forms of "will he get fired?" it'll happen if someone wants it to happen. guess we're gonna find out if the other nfl owners want snyder gone. — bomani (@bomani_jones) July 16, 2020

The Redskins hired Ron Rivera as head coach this off-season. Rivera’s been known to improve team and organizational culture throughout his head coaching career.

Perhaps he can help improve the culture within the NFL’s Washington franchise.

Reached out to a current Washington coach about Post article. “No coach in the NFL is better suited to handle this. Ron went through it with Richardson (in Carolina) and has the impeccable reputation and credentials to turn things around here.” — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) July 16, 2020

You can find the full story, detailing the accusations of sexual assault within the Redskins’ program, here.

