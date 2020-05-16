On Saturday morning, police arrested Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer on five charges.

According to the police report, officers responded to a call of shots fired inside an apartment complex. People reportedly heard arguing followed by a series of alleged gunshots coming from the apartment.

Officers arrived on scene and detained three individuals. The report states one of the individuals was injured during the alleged altercation, though not related to a gunshot.

Latimer was taken into custody and placed him on $25,000 bond. Police charged him with assault in the 2nd degree, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

The Denver Broncos drafted Latimer in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. After a standout career at Indiana, the wide receiver failed to make the same impact in the NFL.

Following his four-year stay in Denver, Latimer signed a deal with the New York Giants. He put together his best season during the 2019 campaign, racking up 24 receptions for 300 yards and two touchdowns.

He also added value in the return game, racking up nearly 600 yards. After two season in New York, Latimer signed with a division rival of the Giants.

He inked a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Washington Redskins earlier this offseason.

Although he hasn’t stepped on the field for the Redskins, new head coach Ron Rivera might have a decision to make on Latimer.