Nike Has Removed All Redskins Apparel From Its Website

Nike is the latest entity to get involved in the ongoing movement to get the Washington Redskins to change their name.

As of tonight, the company, which is the official sponsor and supplier of NFL uniforms and sideline apparel, has removed all Washington merchandise from its official website. This is the latest occurrence that makes it seem likely that the team is finally going to make the change.

Earlier today, FedEx, the sponsor of the Redskins’ home stadium, requested that the team alter its nickname. Fred Smith, the founder of FedEx, is a member of Washington’s ownership group.

“We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name,” read the official statement from FedEx.

It appears that Nike has removed all Redskins clothing from their website. If you go to Nike’s website, they have apparel for all the NFL teams currently ; except for Washington. — Jordan (@redskinstoday_) July 3, 2020

On Wednesday, Adweek’s Mary Emily O’Hara reported that 87 investment firms and shareholders wrote letters to Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo requesting that the companies “terminate their business relationships with the NFL’s Washington Redskins unless the team agrees to change its controversial name.”

In the past, Redskins owner Dan Snyder has vehemently insisted that the Redskins’ name will never be changed. However, it is looking more and more likely that he is going to have no choice.

Money talks, and there’s a lot of it asking Washington to drop its offensive moniker.