Big changes are coming to the NFL team now known as the “Washington Football Team” – including their playing field.

Paul Lukas of Uni-Watch shared a photo of what the field design at FedEx Field should look like under the rebranding. It’s an interesting design to say the least.

Gone is the traditional logo in the center of field that has been there for so many years. Replacing it is the NFL logo that stands at the center of many other NFL stadiums.

As for the endzones, they will no longer feature the team’s nickname in big, bold letters. Instead, the word “Washington” will be painted in burgundy over a gold background. The words “Football Team Est. 1932” will be printed in much smaller print underneath.

Washington Football Team's new field design will feature the NFL logo at midfield. pic.twitter.com/KCRA5vECVP — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) July 23, 2020

Washington announced the temporary rebrand today, and will go by the name “Washington Football Team” for the 2020 season. Beyond that, everything is undecided.

The team abandoned its prior nickname earlier this month after sponsors threatened to drop the team.

Thus far though, the reactions from within the organization to the change has been positive. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins certainly seems to like the new threads.

The team elected to keep the burgundy and gold, but will erase the logo on helmets and replace it with player numbers.

Nothing has been finalized as far as the permanent name goes. But for now, the new field looks pretty solid.