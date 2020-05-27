Photos Emerge From Dwayne Haskins’ Notable NFL Workout Today

After a rough rookie season, Washington QB Dwayne Haskins is regrouping in preparation for his second year as a starter.

In what may be an effort to be as ready as possible, Haskins conducted a workout today with some current and former NFL stars. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Haskins showed off photos of a workout he did in Florida.

Joining him were a trio of wide receivers with Pro Bowl experience: Stefon Diggs, Chad Johnson, and Antonio Brown. Also joining him on the field was Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

All three of those receivers could be a goldmine of information for a young quarterback. Smith could also teach a thing or two based on his struggles as a young QB.

Haskins probably won’t be playing alongside any of those players with the Redskins anytime soon. Though it would definitely be interesting to see Antonio Brown continue to build a relationship with him.

Haskins was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft following a historic season at Ohio State.

But chaos in Washington from top to bottom didn’t help him as he struggled mightily as a rookie. He went 2-5 as a starter and finished the season with 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in seven starts.

Will Dwayne Haskins improve in 2020, or is what we saw in 2019 as good as we’re going to get?