Photos: More Official Washington Football Team Gear Is Out

Earlier this week, fans received a first look at the Washington Football Team’s brand new apparel. On Wednesday night, Fanatics unveiled additional gear on its site.

Washington abandoned the “Redskins” name earlier this month. Instead of adopting a new name for the foreseeable future, the organization went with Washington Football Team for the upcoming season.

Though the franchise’s decision to go with Washington Football Team for the 2020 season has resulted in a plethora of jokes being made on social media, there seems to be significant interest in the team’s new apparel.

Darren Rovell of the Action Network posted pictures of several Washington shirts that are now available on Fanatics. If any fans want to grab gear before the team officially changes its name for good, now would be the time.

Here’s how the new apparel for Washington looks:

Washington Football Team gear now available on @Fanatics pic.twitter.com/QiRsKUQdLl — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 30, 2020

It’s nothing too special as far as the design goes, but there is one main reason why there could be a market for these shirts.

Football fans on Twitter are mulling about buying gear at standard price right now with the hope that all this gear becomes a hot commodity next year.

Washington could eventually embrace a long-term name like Red Wolves or Sentinels. Regardless of what the team decides to go with, the reality is the current name won’t be around much longer.