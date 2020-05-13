Randy Moss’ Son, Thaddeus, Says 2 Other NFL Teams Called Him

After going undrafted, LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss signed with the Washington Redskins as a free agent shortly after the draft ended.

It sounds like the Redskins landing him was a case of the early bird getting the worm. Moss told reporters today that Washington was the first team that called him. Even though two other teams contacted him afterwards, he opted for the burgundy and gold.

Moss revealed that the New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals were the other two teams to call. Of those two, the Patriots dipped into the tight end pool especially heavy in the draft and free agency.

New England drafted Virginia Tech’s Dalton Keene and UCLA’s Devin Asiasi on Day 2 before ponying up for Boston College’s Jake Burt as an undrafted free agent. The Pats also added Ohio State’s Rashod Berry as a UDFA, though his position may be changing.

After originally beginning his college career at NC State, Moss transferred to LSU, where he became a key contributor to the Tigers’ 2019 national championship team.

Moss caught 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns last year. Three of those four scores came in the College Football Playoff, with two in the national title win over Clemson.

The tight end depth chart in Washington is pretty unsettled, so there’s a chance Moss might be able to not only grab a roster spot in Year 1, but also see the field.