Reddit User May Have Discovered Washington’s New Team Name

Earlier this month, Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder made the decision to drop “Redskins” as the team’s nickname.

After 87 years of service, the nickname will give way to something new. Since the change was announced, fans have been speculating as to what the new name will be.

According to The Washington Post, the team wants to have its new name by the start of training camp. That means the team doesn’t have much time to make a final decision on the name.

Well, it appears they may have already put things in motion. According to one internet sleuth, the same company that registers and maintains “Redskins.com” also registered a new domain last week.

What is that new domain? “DCSentinels.com,” according to Redskins writer Chad Ryan.

Check it out.

Potentially significant Washington name update; User 'staticrush' on reddit has discovered that on July 15 2020, the same company that registers & manages "https://t.co/P96IFu1Jt9" registered a new domain. "https://t.co/el6bjWNInD" Comparison of the registration details here: pic.twitter.com/kzTq6NKnAx — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoRCC) July 22, 2020

The reddit user took the 12 most popular names and created a list of the most-likely domains for each one. After some poking around, they found that the link between the Redskins’ website and one that could potentially be the new team name.

Of course, it’s far from official. The same reddit user posted an update to their work, suggesting “DC Sentinels” was a potential name for DC’s XFL team – though that league only lasted less than a year.

The user then clarified and suggested it is “unlikely” the Redskins bought/own other domains as well. Unfortunately, we won’t have hard evidence related to the name change until Washington decides to announce something.

Hopefully that comes before the 2020 season kicks off.