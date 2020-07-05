Redskins Already Have 1 Potential Offer For Name Change

One issue that the Washington Redskins will have if they try to change the name of the team is trademarking.

Already we’re seeing people engage in trademark squatting on potential names in an effort to get a quick buck from the team if and when they settle on a new name. But one organization stands ready, willing and able to sell Washington a trademark that they own: The Harlem Globetrotters.

In a statement, Globetrotters spokesman Brett Meister said that the organization would happily sell the Washington Generals trademark to Washington. The Generals are the team that the Globetrotters face during their exhibition games.

“We think that the Globetrotters are right up there as the most liked team in the world with Manchester United and the New York Yankees,” Meister said, per The Action Network. “Our heritage includes the Washington Generals.”

As seemingly honest as the offer is, Washington owner Dan Snyder will probably want to avoid being associated with the Generals. After all, the Generals own just a handful of victories in their 68-year history.

Though in fairness, the Generals were given the second-best odds of being the new time name, per OddsShark.

More likely, the new Washington Redskins name is going to be something more associated with honoring the U.S. military, honoring U.S. history, or both. Two names have been emerging as favorites among fans (and QB Dwayne Haskins) on social media.

But the change appears to be coming, and we’re all looking forward to see what the team comes up with.