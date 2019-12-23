Redskins Announce Update On Rookie QB Dwayne Haskins

The Washington Redskins have had another rough season. But QB Dwayne Haskins’ late season play has been a bright spot for a team desperately needing any sort of momentum.

That momentum will have to be carried into 2020 for now. Redskins head coach Bill Callahan told the media on Monday that Haskins’ rookie season has come to an end.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has the latest:

#Redskins coach Bill Callahan says Dwayne Haskins’ rookie season is over. Haskins came on the last few weeks. https://t.co/V4mcIZjTcy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2019

Haskins’ high-ankle sprain suffered on Sunday proves to be what will hold the rookie QB out on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys in the regular season finale.

The Redskins’ QB had his ups and downs as most rookie quarterbacks do in the NFL. He threw for 1,365 yards and seven touchdowns – as well as seven interceptions – this season. Haskins went 2-5 as the team’s starter. Washington won three games all year.

Redskins QB Case Keenum is expected to start against Dallas this upcoming Sunday. Keenum certainly has plenty of experience and is more than capable.

The backup QB threw for 1,501 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games this season. He threw just four interceptions in those games.

The Redskins have nothing to play for on Sunday, but also nothing to lose. Washington would love nothing more than to spoil the Cowboys’ playoff hopes.