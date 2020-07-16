Report: “Lawyers Are Involved” In Upcoming Redskins Story

It’s been a busy week for Dan Snyder, and that’s not just because he officially retired the “Redskins” name. Several reputable insiders believe a bombshell report will be released today that involves Washington’s football team.

There aren’t any details out yet, but many people think this story has to more so with issues within the management organization. Nothing so far has led people to believe that current players will be in any trouble.

The latest update on this pending story puts into perspective just how damaging it might be for the organization. Clearly there are major issues going on behind the scenes.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the upcoming story involving Washington’s football team will involve lawyers. That’s obviously not ideal for those involved with the team’s ownership group.

Source on forthcoming news involving the Washington NFL team, "lawyers are involved." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 16, 2020

It’s crazy that Washington moving on from the “Redskins” name could be the second-biggest story of the week.

Former Washington cornerback Josh Norman posted a cryptic message on Twitter this morning that may have to do with this story.

“Look Don’t ask me NO QUESTIONS,” Norman said. “But I will say this, what goes around comes around. What’s done in the dark will surly come to the Light! God seems to always have away of reposition his people at the right time & reveal Truths without saying a single – word.”

The current belief is that The Washington Post will release this bombshell report later today.