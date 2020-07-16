The sports world is anxiously waiting for the bombshell report involving Washington’s football team to finally emerge. In the meantime, there are plenty of rumblings about what may have been going on behind the scenes.

Minority shareholders of Washington’s franchise have reportedly hired an investment bank to begin vetting potential buyers. That alone should tell people that something major is about to go down in the nation’s capital.

While there have been no confirmed reports as to what this bombshell report features, Pat McAfee shared what he’s been hearing about the story on Thursday’s edition of McAfee & Hawk: Sports Talk show.

“The on-field one is the one in the allegation text message I got that I believe is going to an earth-shatterer,” McAfee said. “If there is anything happening between the refs and Dan Snyder, that’s going to be a big, big story.”

Things are being leaked about the Washington (Name TBD) football team on the internet.. No idea if it's true, but the implications could be MASSIVE #McAfeeAndHawk pic.twitter.com/LyBkuEDkzO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 16, 2020

McAfee said there are some allegations about Snyder potentially paying officials. It’s not confirmed at this time, but it would be an interesting story if true.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter spoke to one source about this allegation, who said “If we did pay the refs, we need to get our money back.”

In response to the wild internet speculation that members of Washington’s NFL team paid off officials, one source laughed, strongly denied it, and added “if we did, we need to get our money back.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 16, 2020

So it doesn’t sound like there is too much validity to this rumor at the moment. Nonetheless, this bombshell report still might cast a dark cloud over Washington’s football team.