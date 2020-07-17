Redskins Coach Ron Rivera Responds To “Bombshell” Report

On Thursday afternoon, the Washington Post published a bombshell report which detailed allegations of sexual harassment.

15 former Redskins employees accused members of Redskins owner Dan Snyder’s “inner circle” of sexual harassment. Several scouts and other members of the team were also named in the report.

Many of those named in the report have either been fired or are not with the franchise any more. That’s the first step in moving the franchise forward, according to head coach Ron Rivera.

In a comment after the story came out, Rivera made it clear the Redskins will be run differently moving forward.

“Biggest thing is we have to move forward from this and make sure everybody understands we have policies that we will follow and that we have an open door policy with no retribution,” Rivera said in a statement to ESPN reporter John Keim.

Rivera: “Biggest thing is we have to move forward from this & make sure everybody understands we have policies that we will follow and that we have an open door policy with no retribution. Plus my daughter works for the team and I sure as hell am not going to allow any of this!” — John Keim (@john_keim) July 16, 2020

Add in the fact that his daughter works for the organization and Rivera means business. “Plus my daughter works for the team and I sure as hell am not going to allow any of this!” he said of the report.

Rivera went through a similar situation during his time with the Carolina Panthers. Former owner Jerry Richardson sold the team after allegations of sexual harassment.

The head coach won over his players and those within the Panthers organization. Now he’ll attempt to do the same in Washington.