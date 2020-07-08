The Redskins Reportedly Have ‘Plan’ Set For Team Colors

The Washington Redskins might be changing their team name, but it doesn’t look like they’ll be switching up their colors.

Washington announced late last week that the franchise was in the process of reviewing its team name. Many have called for the removal of the Redskins name in recent years and those calls have heightened in 2020.

Two names have gained popularity among players and fans, but the team hasn’t decided on anything publicly yet. However, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that the franchise will move away from Native American imagery if a change is made.

In their discussions about a potential new name, Washington is planning to have no Native American imagery, per a league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 8, 2020

Some had suggested that the Redskins just change to “Warriors” and keep some of the arrow logos, but it doesn’t look like that’ll be happening.

The burgundy and gold looks like it will be staying, though.

Redskins insider John Keim has heard that the “plan” is to stick with the longtime team colors.

“The plan, as of now, is that the colors will remain burgundy and gold,” he reported on Wednesday evening.

One other thing I was told: The plan, as of now, is that the colors will remain burgundy and gold. https://t.co/hZUGw8RtVw — John Keim (@john_keim) July 8, 2020

Washington has arguably the most-unique color scheme in the NFL, so the fan base is likely in favor of keeping it.

We’ll see if the Redskins officially decide on a name change ahead of the 2020 regular season, which is basically two months away.