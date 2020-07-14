Redskins Are Reportedly Considering A ‘Generic’ Temporary Name

The Washington Redskins officially announced the retirement of their nickname and logo on Monday morning.

Washington, which began a review of its name earlier this month, will have a new name and logo in place before the 2020 season.

“On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward.

Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review,” the Washington football team announced. Redskins is reportedly still being used until a new name is chosen, but the team is also reportedly considering the use of a “generic” temporary name. Washington Football Club is reportedly an option. Another update: While the team still plans to use Redskins until a new name is chosen, they are "contemplating other options, including the possibility of a generic temporary name such as 'Washington Football Club.' ” https://t.co/IuTxQts1kh — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 13, 2020 Some fans have suggested that “Washington Football Club” be the permanent name. It only appears to be a temporary option, though. From the report: The team did not say when a new name will be chosen, and “Redskins” will not be removed immediately. The club’s website remains Redskins.com, and Monday’s news release was sent on Redskins letterhead. A person with knowledge of the situation said the team plans to use Redskins until a new name is chosen, though it is contemplating other options, including the possibility of a generic temporary name such as “Washington Football Club.” RedWolves, Red Tails and Warriors are among the three favorites to replace “Redskins.”