A “Bombshell” Report On The Redskins Is Expected To Drop Today

Dan Snyder and the Washington Redskins organization have been trending on social media all week – and not just for their name change.

Several Washington, D.C. media insiders have been teasing an upcoming “bombshell” report on the Redskins organization. According to multiple Redskins reporters, that story – which is believed to be from the Washington Post – is dropping today.

“Working my sources but apparently changing of the Redskins name will be old news come tomorrow when a bombshell report is expected to surface. There’s growing buzz that unflattering news about organization could come out in just hours,” ABC 7’s John Gonzalez tweeted on Wednesday night.

Gonzalez is far from the only D.C. reporter to tease the upcoming story. Several Washington reporters have tweeted that they know something is coming, but no one – save for the reporters actually reporting the story – seems to know what it is.

Working my sources but apparently changing of the Redskins name will be old news come tomorrow when a bombshell report is expected to surface. There's growing buzz that unflattering news about organization could come out in just hours.

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported what he currently knows earlier this morning:

Here’s what I personally know: Eleven days ago, PFT caught wind of dissatisfaction from minority owners that had morphed into rumors of an effort to get former employees of the team to talk. Within a few phone calls, it became clear that Dwight Schar and Fred Smith were trying to sell their interest in the team. The Post thereafter confirmed that fact, adding the third minority partner — Robert Rothman — to the list of potential sellers.

Snyder, 55, has owned the Washington Redskins since 1999.

Washington has primarily been focusing on its name change. The “Redskins” name and logo has officially been retired.

“On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward.

Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review,” the Washington football team announced on Monday. The name change has been the big story in D.C. all week, but it sounds like that might change as soon as today. Stay tuned.