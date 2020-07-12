It’s been a big week for the Washington Redskins and it apparently just got more notable.

Washington is going through a review of its nickname. The Redskins are believed to be strongly considering a name change, with an announcement reportedly coming soon.

That’s not all that has gone on in D.C. this week, though. According to a report from the Washington Post, the team made two notable firings.

Washington Post beat reporter Les Carpenter reports that the Redskins have fired the top two employees in their pro scouting department.

From the report:

Alex Santos, the director of pro personnel, and Richard Mann II, the assistant director of pro personnel, were let go Saturday, leaving the team without the two men most responsible for coordinating advance scouting of opponents and evaluating potential free agents less than a month before the start of training camp. The Redskins declined to comment.

The specific reasons for their firings is unclear.

Santos had reportedly been with the Redskins for more than 14 years, while Mann had been a pro scout for seven seasons.

Washington is coming off a 3-13 season in 2019. The Redskins went 7-9 the season prior.

The NFC East franchise fired Jay Gruden last season and hired former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera this offseason.

Washington is set to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against Philadelphia.