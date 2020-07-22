Former Redskins Player Uses 1 Word To Describe Dan Snyder

Dan Snyder, the owner of Washington’s football team, has been under heavy fire for the past few weeks due to several issues. Not only is he trying to figure out what the team’s next name will be, he’s dealing with criticism from the public because of the culture established by his inner circle.

Recently, The Washington Post released a troubling story involving sexual harassment within the franchise. Multiple women – 15 to be exact – accused a number of higher-ups of harassment and other deeply inappropriate conduct.

As of now, it’s unknown if the league will punish Snyder. The team is conducting its own investigation into these allegations.

This week, former Washington pass rusher Junior Galette shared his thoughts on this disturbing situation. During an appearance on “JRSportBrief,” Galette called Snyder’s way of running things repressive.

Here’s what Galette said, via Radio.com:

“I have firsthand experience with the culture of that organization,” Galette told JR SportBrief. “How it’s run from top to bottom, one word comes to mind: repressive. You can see that in [the] long-protected name, The Washington Post article detailing 15 women’s experiences with the club, and my own experience. I’ve been speaking out on pay discrimination.”

Galette said Snyder had years to lead the charge by changing the team’s name, but refused to do so until sponsors threatened to leave.

Snyder has been the owner of Washington’s football team since 1999. He hasn’t made many allies over the past two decades.

We’ll see if Snyder can make things right in the future. To be honest though, it’ll take a while for him to change the way the public views him.