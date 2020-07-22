The Spun

Redskins Insider Gives Update On Rumored Washington Team Name

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 17: Fans look on in the fourth quarter of the game between the Washington Redskins and the Arizona Cardinals at FedEx Field on December 17, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

A new team name is on the horizon for the NFL club formerly known as the Washington Redskins. But according to one Washington insider, it won’t be the name that’s been gaining steam recently.

On Wednesday, the nickname “Sentinels” started trending after potential evidence of the team picking that name started making the rounds. But ESPN’s John Keim has a message for those who are already proclaiming the new Washington team name decided.

Taking to Twitter, Keim declared that the team’s new name will not be the Sentinels. He conceded that while he doesn’t know what the new name is, his sources have told him it’s not that.

“Dear Twitter: It’s not the Sentinels,” Keim wrote. “I don’t know what it is; I do know it won’t be that. Have a good day.”

Keim said that while he doesn’t plan to ask his sources about every possible name, he felt compelled to ask about this one.

Speculation has been running wild ever since Washington confirmed that a new name is coming. Some names like the Red Wolves, Redtails and Warriors have been popular choices in the public.

Unfortunately, it may be a while before we find out the name for sure. It took Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder so long to make a name change that it apparently allowed trademark squatters to pick up some of his favorite choices.

But for now, people who were not fans of the team being called the “Sentinels” can rejoice that one name has been crossed off the list.


