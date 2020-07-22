A new team name is on the horizon for the NFL club formerly known as the Washington Redskins. But according to one Washington insider, it won’t be the name that’s been gaining steam recently.

On Wednesday, the nickname “Sentinels” started trending after potential evidence of the team picking that name started making the rounds. But ESPN’s John Keim has a message for those who are already proclaiming the new Washington team name decided.

Taking to Twitter, Keim declared that the team’s new name will not be the Sentinels. He conceded that while he doesn’t know what the new name is, his sources have told him it’s not that.

“Dear Twitter: It’s not the Sentinels,” Keim wrote. “I don’t know what it is; I do know it won’t be that. Have a good day.”

Dear Twitter: It's not the Sentinels. …. I don't know what it is; I do know it won't be that. Have a good day. — John Keim (@john_keim) July 22, 2020

Keim said that while he doesn’t plan to ask his sources about every possible name, he felt compelled to ask about this one.

Because some people were acting like it was THE name and it was gaining steam. So I asked. No one went out of their way. I’m not asking about every name because most is fun speculation. But this one reached a different level based on what I saw — John Keim (@john_keim) July 22, 2020

Speculation has been running wild ever since Washington confirmed that a new name is coming. Some names like the Red Wolves, Redtails and Warriors have been popular choices in the public.

Unfortunately, it may be a while before we find out the name for sure. It took Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder so long to make a name change that it apparently allowed trademark squatters to pick up some of his favorite choices.

But for now, people who were not fans of the team being called the “Sentinels” can rejoice that one name has been crossed off the list.