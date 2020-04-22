Redskins Insider Shoots Down Trent Williams, Buccaneers Rumor

The Washington Redskins are going to trade Trent Williams, this much is clear. It’s just a matter of when and where.

Ideally, Washington would probably want to find a trade partner for the 31-year-old left tackle before the NFL Draft starts tomorrow. But in order to make that happen, a deal has to come together quickly.

Several teams have been bandied about as potential landing spots for Williams, with one being the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs, who pick 14th tomorrow night, have been linked to the top offensive tackle prospects in this year’s draft. Given the fact the team is obviously in ‘win-now’ mode, a trade for Williams might make more sense than betting on a rookie.

There’s one problem though: money. The Bucs don’t have enough cap space to execute a trade, according to NBC Sports Washington’s Julie Donaldson.

Tampa Bay is “not a contender” to land the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Williams remains under contract for the 2020 season, wherever he goes. He’s eligible to become a free agent in 2021.

Williams did not play at all in 2019, spending the year as a holdout due to a dispute with the Redskins over medical treatment.