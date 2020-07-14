Redskins Wide Receiver Reportedly Suffered Torn ACL

The Washington Redskins’ young receiving corps took a tough hit last week. Kelvin Harmon, a former NC State star coming off of his rookie season, is likely out for all of 2020.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Harmon tore his ACL during a training session. The news comes before Washington is set for summer camp. Harmon was set to build on a solid rookie season, in the young Washington offense led by quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Harmon was the No. 206 overall pick, going in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft to Washington, coming off of two All-ACC seasons for NC State. He caught 30 passes for 365 yards without a touchdown last season.

His fellow 2019 rookie Terry McLaurin had one of the best seasons of the class. He caught 58 passes for 919 yards and seven touchdowns. With Haskins set to start the entire season, he could be in line for a big second year.

#Redskins WR Kelvin Harmon tore his ACL while training prior to camp, sources say. The promising former sixth rounder, who had 30 catches for 365 yards last season as a rookie, now has eyes on 2021. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 14, 2020

Moments ago, Kelvin Harmon took to Twitter to share that he has already had successful surgery. “I’ll be back better than ever,” he said.

Surgery went well last week, I’ll be back better than ever — Kelvin Harmon (@_HarmonK) July 14, 2020

The Washington Redskins used the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft to take Ohio State superstar defensive end Chase Young. After that pick, the team gave Haskins some more weapons to work with.

In the third round, the team took Memphis do-it-all receiver Antonio Gibson. The following round, the team added Liberty star Antonio Gandy-Golden, a big athletic target. He is coming off of his own health concerns, after a bout with COVID-19 in early April. Luckily, he says he is back to 100-percent.

