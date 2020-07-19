For some reason, former All-Pro cornerback Asante Samuel has decided to go at it on social media with Hall of Fame cornerback Darrell Green. Suffice it to say, Samuel is not on the winning side of the argument he’s making.

Earlier this month, Samuel took to Twitter and questioned the Hall of Fame resume of Green. The former Washington cornerback played 19 seasons in the NFL, winning two Super Bowls, earning 1990s All-Decade Team honors, making the 100th Anniversary Team, and of course the Hall of Fame.

Samuel hasn’t found many allies in the case he’s making. He’s found opposition from the likes of Tony Dungy and just about every Washington legend to boot.

Well, after a few weeks Green finally responded to Samuel’s scorching hot take. In a video for TMZ Sports, Green said that he isn’t taking Samuel’s comments seriously at all. He joked that he wouldn’t recognize Samuel if they met face-to-face.

“If Asante Samuel walked up right now, I wouldn’t know his face,” Green said. “Truthfully I don’t think I’ve ever met him. I don’t know his face if he walked up.”

That’s a scorcher from Darrell Green to be sure.

For what it’s worth, Samuel’s initial tweet as well as the many arguments he made to support his case are still up. Nearly all of them have been ratio’d.

With all do respect can someone explain to me why Darrell Green is considered a great? He played 19 years and was mostly a nickel back. 54 INT’s in 19 years. Talk to me???? — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) July 4, 2020

Samuel is a well-respected veteran with his own accolades and resume. But going after Darrell Green isn’t going to win a ton of points in the court of public opinion.