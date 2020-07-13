Redskins Legend Darrell Green Reacts To Team’s Name Change

Washington Redskins legend Darrell Green has offered his reaction to the organization’s decision to change the team name.

The Redskins have been at the center of heated debates involving the team’s nickname over the past several weeks. As a result, Redskins owner Dan Snyder has made the decision to change the team name. He previously made it clear he would do no such thing, but public demand has clearly inspired a change of heart.

Darrell Green spent 20 years playing for the Redskins. The NFL legend won two Super Bowls with the organization and made seven Pro Bowls.

Green discussed the organization’s decision to change the team name on Monday morning. He’s pleased with what Dan Snyder elected to do after all these years.

“I have a very positive reaction to it,” Green said Monday on ESPN’s NFL Live, via 247Sports. “I think that if we are going to reconcile history, it’s gonna be complicated so I’m good with complication. As we point them out, sort of the accomplishments, the flaws, the mistakes and the destructive behaviors, all the difficult aspects, it all relates the human beings. Generally, when you’re dealing with human beings there are problems that have to be solved. I remember maybe five or six years ago I was asked about this. And I said ‘if someone has been offended then I think it would be right to have a conversation.’ But with that said, we never really addressed these things.”

Even though Dan Snyder has been against the idea of changing the name for so many years, it’s awesome to see him make the right decision here.

Now, it’ll be interesting to see what the organization elects to choose as the new team name.

The “Redtails” and “Red Wolves” have each been floated around as potential options.