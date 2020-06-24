Redskins Make Major Decision Involving Former Owner George Preston Marshall

Former Washington Redskins owner George Preston Marshall’s racist views are public knowledge. He was also the last NFL owner to integrate his team.

In the wake of the mass protests against racial injustice, Washington has made a major decision involving their former owner. According to ESPN’s John Keim via Adam Schefter, the team is removing Marshall’s name from their Ring of Fame at FedEx Field.

The move comes mere days after Marshall’s statue was removed. Washington has also scrubbed his name from a seating section named after him. Marshall’s name was replaced by Bobby Mitchell, the first African-American member of the team.

Marshall had to be dragged kicking and screaming into integrating his team. In 1962, he was given the ultimatum by Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and Interior Secretary Stewart Udall to sign an African-American player, or his lease at D.C. Stadium would be revoked.

Washington Redskins are removing George Preston Marshall’s name from their Ring of Fame at FedEx Field less than a week after his statue was removed from their former home, per @john_keim. Marshall was the last NFL owner to integrate his franchise. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 24, 2020

Marshall still has a bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which he was awarded in 1963. But that bust won’t be removed anytime soon.

Per ProFootballTalk, the Hall’s bylaws don’t allow for removing anyone’s bust from Canton.

Marshall is credited as being one of the first NFL owners to embrace television in the 1950s. He also worked with George Halas to initiate significant rule changes that made the game more exciting.

Under his ownership, Marshall’s team won two NFL championships. But none of his accomplishments can make up for some of the more reprehensible views he held during his decades as the team’s owner.

It will be interesting to see if the next step is a nickname change for Washington.