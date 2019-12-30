Redskins Meeting With Prominent Coaching Candidate On Monday

It appears the Washington Redskins won’t be waiting very long to fill their head coaching vacancy.

According to multiple reports, Washington will interview former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera on Monday. The Redskins have been on the lookout for a new coach after dismissing Jay Gruden during the season.

Rivera, meanwhile, was let go by Carolina mid-year after spending nearly a decade at the helm. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network indicates that if things go well for Rivera tomorrow, he could be offered the job in Washington.

Ron Rivera is meeting with the Washington Redskins on Monday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2019

Ron Rivera has emerged as a top candidate for the #Redskins and if tomorrow goes well, this could end with a new coach in Washington. https://t.co/DzK1gpvzqB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2019

It’s tough to imagine things “not” going well if Washington is this intent on interviewing Rivera early in the offseason coaching cycle. Therefore, it looks like “Riverboat Ron” will be the new head man in D.C..

In eight-plus seasons leading the Panthers, Rivera compiled a 76-63-1 record. He reached the playoffs four times and won three NFC South titles.

In 2015, Rivera led Carolina to a 15-1 regular season record and the franchise’s second trip to the Super Bowl, where they fell to the Denver Broncos.