Report: Redskins New Team Name Could Be In Place Before 2020 Season

At long last, steps are being made for a Washington Redskins name change, long considered a racial slur against Native Americans. A change may come very soon, according to a new report.

The franchise put out a statement today, in which it announced that discussions about the name have started. The team has the support of the NFL as it considers a change. In sharing the news, ESPN’s Adam Schefter says that discussions wouldn’t be happening if a change wasn’t going to happen.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field,” team owner Dan Snyder said in the statement. This step comes after major sponsors, including FedEx and Nike, took major steps in calling for a change. Nike removed all Redskins apparel from its online store.

We’re just over two months away from an NFL season. That seems like a pretty short timeframe for the Redskins name to get the axe, for a new name to be decided, and for all of the jerseys and other materials to come together for the Washington franchise to have the rebrand set for the 2020 season. And yet, according to Washington Post reporter Mark Maske, that is in play.

The Redskins' expected name change "potentially" could happen before the 2020 season begins, source says. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) July 3, 2020

Of course, the movement for a Redskins name change has going on for a long time. There is a chance that the team has been doing some behind-the-scenes things to prepare for this inevitability that could fasttrack a move. The NFL certainly has the ability to help things along as well, with its infinite resources.

Odds for some of the potential new names have been released. Many of the ones floated by BetOnline are extremely D.C.-centric, including the Presidents, Generals, Americans, and Memorials. The Redtails, commemorating the Tuskegee Airmen from World War II, has long been a popular idea as well.

In any event, it appears that a name change is coming at some point, whether it is in time for the 2020 season, or at a later date.